EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $155.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.56 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

