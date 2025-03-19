EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 503 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 186.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

U.S. Global Jets ETF stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $895.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.36.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

