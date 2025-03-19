EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 947 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,059,407.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,607 shares in the company, valued at $28,174,996.98. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,403.80. This represents a 14.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

EXEL opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $40.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

