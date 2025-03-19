EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter worth $168,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth $207,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $890,266.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,688.14. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $88,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,250.80. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333 over the last three months. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

WK opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.07 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

