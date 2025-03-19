EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,327 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 936.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

