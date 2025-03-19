EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 108 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 470,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,939,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 1.1 %

DSGX opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.17. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.99.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

