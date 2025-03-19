EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 715 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.