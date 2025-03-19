EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 15.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Science Applications International Trading Up 1.4 %

SAIC opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.86. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

