Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 708,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Eventbrite worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EB. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,197,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 405,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 74.6% in the third quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 612,173 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 28.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 739,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 164,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EB shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Eventbrite Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EB stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $212.44 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.24.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

