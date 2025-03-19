ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Trading Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 3,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. IWML was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

