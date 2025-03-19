Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 124.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ETON has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ETON stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 260,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

