ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Up 25.7% in February

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.83%.
ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
