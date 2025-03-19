Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,730 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,346,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 171,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 99,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,069,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 241,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.04. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.