Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ALLO Q1 Earnings

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, March 14th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 27,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $48,414.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 488,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,736.12. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $91,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,276,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,075.24. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,866 shares of company stock valued at $194,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Articles

