Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) is Algebris UK Ltd’s Largest Position

Algebris UK Ltd lowered its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,188 shares during the quarter. Equitable comprises approximately 7.7% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Equitable worth $30,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,976,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,418,000 after purchasing an additional 338,205 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Equitable by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,513,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,735,000 after buying an additional 161,376 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Equitable by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,659,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,351,000 after purchasing an additional 957,828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,554,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,529,000 after purchasing an additional 437,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,220,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,322,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,291,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,137.85. The trade was a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $364,296.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,221.85. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,966 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

