EQTEC (LON:EQT) Shares Down 8.2% – What’s Next?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) fell 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 688,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,278,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).
EQTEC Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.66.
EQTEC Company Profile
We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.
EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW.
