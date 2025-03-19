EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CAO Tonya L. Mater Sells 3,120 Shares

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $302,313,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $41,148,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after buying an additional 344,544 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after buying an additional 334,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $13,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

