EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,041 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 38,193 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 110,424 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 70,283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 498,189 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,181 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. UBS Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.78 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

