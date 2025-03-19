EnWave (CVE:ENW) Trading 4.2% Higher – What’s Next?

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 17,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 70,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

EnWave Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

