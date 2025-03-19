enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Short Interest Update

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 427,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NVNO opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. enVVeno Medical has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that enVVeno Medical will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

