Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,224 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $255.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

