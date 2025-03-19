Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 2.36% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPH. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,388,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 208.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 127,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 55,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XPH opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a market cap of $157.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.72. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

