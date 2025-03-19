Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.10 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $13,022,850. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,462 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:COR opened at $264.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.49. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $281.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.