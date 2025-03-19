Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 578 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

