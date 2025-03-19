Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.87. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

