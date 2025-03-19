Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 272 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,107. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,528.71. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.