Enhancing Capital LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,170,000 after buying an additional 1,784,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,193,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,325,000 after purchasing an additional 552,949 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,526,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,997,000 after purchasing an additional 557,492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,200,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CL opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

