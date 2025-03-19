Enhancing Capital LLC Makes New $476,000 Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Medpace by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after acquiring an additional 106,498 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.44.

Medpace Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $322.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.01 and a 1-year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.