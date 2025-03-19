Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.85. 1,376,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,471,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.