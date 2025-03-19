Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.09. Elevance Health has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.81.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV
Insider Transactions at Elevance Health
In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,947 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,612 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 6,817.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,254,000 after acquiring an additional 895,658 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $294,751,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Read More
