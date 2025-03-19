Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,167 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 52,038 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,692,000 after acquiring an additional 989,319 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $160,893,000 after purchasing an additional 373,730 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,334,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5,606.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,042,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $215,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,721.70. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,020. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,240. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

