Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,313 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises 0.9% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $22,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,224,000 after buying an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,845,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $130,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,126.76. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,216.10. This trade represents a 11.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,194,240 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.73.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

