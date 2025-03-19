Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 3,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 24,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Ebang International Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.

Institutional Trading of Ebang International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ebang International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ebang International at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

