Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 5.62 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.38%.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Trading Down 2.0 %

EYE stock traded down GBX 7.70 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 368.30 ($4.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,922. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 350 ($4.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 580 ($7.54). The stock has a market cap of £109.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 376.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 434.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Eye Solutions Group

In other news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday bought 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £49,748.40 ($64,675.51). Insiders own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view.

