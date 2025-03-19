E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 16.6% in February

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 91,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get E.On alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EONGY

E.On Price Performance

About E.On

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 68,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.82. E.On has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.