Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 20.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 56.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Dynatrace by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $600,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

