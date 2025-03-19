DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,365,000 after buying an additional 399,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100,198 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after acquiring an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,147,000 after purchasing an additional 365,796 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

DD opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $90.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

