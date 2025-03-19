Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $120.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.57. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $92.75 and a 52 week high of $121.47.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.