DNP Select Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DNP opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

Insider Transactions at DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,287.04. This trade represents a 68.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.