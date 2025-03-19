DNP Select Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE DNP opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.04.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
