DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 39219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

