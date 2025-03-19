Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – March 19th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Chevron, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, Pfizer, and Medtronic are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders, typically in the form of cash dividends. They offer investors the potential for both capital appreciation and a steady income stream, making them a popular choice for those seeking income stability alongside investment growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.44. 54,593,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,330,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $164.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,480. The firm has a market cap of $288.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.23. Chevron has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,775,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,397,109. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $115.54. 8,042,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,846,504. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.57. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $501.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. 68,823,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,765,996. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 26,303,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,762,195. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $148.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,389,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25.

