Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,562,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,013,000 after purchasing an additional 364,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,492,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,360,000 after purchasing an additional 116,080 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,026,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,820,000 after purchasing an additional 324,453 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,744,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,367,000 after purchasing an additional 159,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,606,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,513,000 after purchasing an additional 710,723 shares during the last quarter.

DFAX stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

