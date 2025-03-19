Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.84 and last traded at $99.45. Approximately 1,307,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,070,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $116.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

