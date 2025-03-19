Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.06, but opened at $27.31. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 1,311,520 shares trading hands.
Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Up 8.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $889.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67.
Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $14.4276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s payout ratio is -8,482.35%.
About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF
The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.
