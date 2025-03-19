Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.71, but opened at $27.79. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 1,319,015 shares traded.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.19 million and a PE ratio of -153.29.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $14.4276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,482.35%.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

