Defense Stocks To Watch Now – March 19th

Boeing, Cadence Design Systems, Citigroup, General Electric, RTX, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that produce, supply, or support military equipment, technology, and services used by national defense organizations. These companies may manufacture aircraft, ships, electronic systems, and cybersecurity solutions, making them integral to a country’s defense infrastructure and often viewed as a distinct sector within the broader stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded up $10.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.14. 7,168,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,581,493. Boeing has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.41.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $8.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,017. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $230.09 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.19. 2,882,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,277,197. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.50. 827,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,392. General Electric has a 1-year low of $133.99 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $219.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.80. 1,140,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,695. RTX has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $179.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.53. 228,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,931. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $418.60 and a 1-year high of $555.57.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.02. 227,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,402. The firm has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $419.70 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

