Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $27,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.38. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

