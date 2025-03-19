Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $27,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Price Performance
NYSE DECK opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.38. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $223.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.
Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor
In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Deckers Outdoor Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
