Decagon Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 500,000 AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA)

Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. AleAnna Inc – Class A comprises 1.2% of Decagon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Decagon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 7.31% of AleAnna Inc – Class A as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ANNA stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57. AleAnna Inc – Class A has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $45.55 million, a PE ratio of -333.00 and a beta of 0.47.

AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

