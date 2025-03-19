Decagon Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 500,000 AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA)

Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. AleAnna Inc – Class A comprises 1.2% of Decagon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Decagon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 7.31% of AleAnna Inc – Class A as of its most recent SEC filing.
AleAnna Inc – Class A Price Performance
Shares of ANNA stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57. AleAnna Inc – Class A has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $45.55 million, a PE ratio of -333.00 and a beta of 0.47.
AleAnna Inc – Class A Profile
