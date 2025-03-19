Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 133,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datasea

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DTSS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 20,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,148. Datasea has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

About Datasea

Datasea ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 618.32% and a negative net margin of 26.69%.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

