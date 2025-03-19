DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0176 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

DATA Communications Management stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. DATA Communications Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.