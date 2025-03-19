DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0176 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
DATA Communications Management Stock Performance
DATA Communications Management stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. DATA Communications Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.
DATA Communications Management Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DATA Communications Management
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks Returning Billions to Shareholders via Buybacks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Tesla: 1 Reason to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks That Could Win Big From a 10% Cap on Credit Card Rates
Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.